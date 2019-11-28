Hydro One announces new switching station to be built in Leamington, Ont.

Ontario electricity distributor Hydro One announced on Thursday that a new switching station will be built in Leamington within the next several years.

The new station is expected to be completed by 2022.

The project is part of a series of investments totalling approximately $580 million planned for Essex County.

Hydro One plans to build two stations in Lakeshore — currently in the planning stage — as well as carry out transmission equipment upgrades in Kingsville and Tecumseh.

The company also announced in June plans to build a new transmission line connecting Chatham and Leamington. The transmission line is expected to be completed by 2026.

The new line will allow feed the size of Ottawa.<br>The shortage isn’t meeting the growing capacity of agricture including greenhouses. <a href="https://t.co/zT0k9MnFZX">pic.twitter.com/zT0k9MnFZX</a> —@AmyDodgeCBC

Mark Poweska, CEO of Hydro One, said the new transmission line "will feed those stations, which will then feed all the industrial growth here — particularly the greenhouse growth."

"That line will help increase the total capacity here by about 1,000 megawatts," he said, later adding that such a number would be enough "to power a city like the size of Ottawa."

Thursday's announcement comes in the wake of growing concerns that Windsor-Essex's greenhouse sector doesn't have the energy capacity to meet demands.

Peter Quiring, CEO of NatureFresh Farms in Leamington, says he's 'very excited' by Hydro One's investment. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Peter Quiring, CEO of NatureFresh Farms in Leamington, said he's "very excited" about Hydro One's investment.

"The greenhouse construction and manufacturing business ... is growing," he said. "We knew that this would provide a tremendous amount of opportunity and jobs and economic growth for the area."