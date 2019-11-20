Skip to Main Content
Hwy. 402 at Indian Road in Sarnia closed due to vehicle collision
Windsor

Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene.

Traffic camera footage shows a transport truck involved in the collision


Traffic camera footage pulled from the scene shows a transport truck involved in the vehicle collision. (Ontario 511)

Highway 402 at Indian Road in Sarnia is closed due to a vehicle collision.

According to a Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweet, police are on the scene.

Traffic camera footage shows that a transport truck was involved in the collision. 

