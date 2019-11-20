Hwy. 402 at Indian Road in Sarnia closed due to vehicle collision
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene.
Traffic camera footage shows a transport truck involved in the collision
Highway 402 at Indian Road in Sarnia is closed due to a vehicle collision.
According to a Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweet, police are on the scene.
ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy402?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy402</a> WB at Indian Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sarnia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sarnia</a>: Roadway closed following a collision. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> on scene. ^aw <a href="https://t.co/fojHpIGpFA">pic.twitter.com/fojHpIGpFA</a>—@OPP_COMM_WR
Traffic camera footage shows that a transport truck was involved in the collision.
