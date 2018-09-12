Skip to Main Content
Westbound Hwy 401 to close for 4 hours after fiery chain-reaction crash

Westbound Hwy 401 to close for 4 hours after fiery chain-reaction crash

A series of collisions on westbound Highway 401 has closed the roadway at Orford Road, involving three tractor trailers and one motor vehicle.

OPP say three tractor trailers and one motor vehicle are involved in the collisions

CBC News ·
The fiery crash involved three tractor trailer trucks. (Chatham-Kent OPP)

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Orford Road near Ridgetown after a fiery multi-vehicle collision involving three tractor trailers and another vehicle at around 3 p.m.

OPP say traffic was stopped while entering a construction zone. One tractor trailer "failed to stop and collided into the rear of a stopped tractor trailer." 

That caused the stopped transport truck to collide with a third tractor trailer. The third big rig collided with the rear of a car.

"As a result of the collision, the first and second tractor trailers caught on fire and suffered extensive damage," OPP say.

One of the drivers of the tractor trailers suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, according to OPP's news release.  

OPP expects the road closure to last approximately four hours to allow for clean up of the scene.

Charges are pending.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us