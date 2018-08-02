Hwy 401 westbound lanes near Ridgetown reopen after truck crash

OPP say westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Victoria and Kent Bridge roads in Chatham-Kent are now open, after being closed for several hours because of a truck crash.

Police say a tractor-trailer rolled over early Thursday morning in a construction zone.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

A tow vehicle was needed to remove the truck. OPP say it took a long time to clear the road because the truck was carrying auto parts, which had to be offloaded by hand.

At about 10 a.m., OPP reported the section of highway was clear and open again.

More from CBC Windsor: