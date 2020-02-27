Collision closes Hwy. 401 between Tilbury South OnRoute and Mill Street

Portions of Highway 401 are closed and a driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after two transport trucks collided in Chatham-Kent Thursday morning.

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Tilbury at 11:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 between the Tilbury South OnRoute and Mill Street are closed while OPP conduct an investigation.

