Collision closes Hwy. 401 between Tilbury South OnRoute and Mill Street
Portions of Highway 401 are closed and a driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after two transport trucks collided in Chatham-Kent Thursday morning.
Two transport trucks collided, sending one driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Portions of Highway 401 are closed and a driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after two transport trucks collided in Chatham-Kent Thursday morning.
Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Tilbury at 11:30 a.m.
All westbound lanes of Highway 401 between the Tilbury South OnRoute and Mill Street are closed while OPP conduct an investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.