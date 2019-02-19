Hwy. 401 reopened after Chatham collision
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed through Chatham for a crash.
The highway reopened after about an hour
Chatham-Kent paramedics responded and treated two people for minor injuries, but no one was taken to hospital.
COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB at Communications Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chatham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chatham</a> - All lanes blocked due to collision. ^kw—@OPP_COMM_WR
The lanes reopened about an hour after emergency officials first responded to the scene.
Comments
