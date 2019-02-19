Skip to Main Content
Hwy. 401 reopened after Chatham collision
Windsor

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed through Chatham for a crash. 

The highway reopened after about an hour

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent paramedics responded and treated two people for minor injuries, but no one was taken to hospital.

The lanes reopened about an hour after emergency officials first responded to the scene. 

