Police in Windsor, Ont., are reminding the public that a section of Huron Church Road, a key road to get to the Ambassador Bridge, is still being blocked off for fear more protesters might arrive, and a full reopening time is unknown.

Protests around the bridge shut down the key Windsor-Michigan crossing all last week until auto-parts organizations, backed by the City of Windsor, obtained an injunction that allowed police to clear the protesters and vehicles to get traffic going again. The bridge officially reopened Monday.

On Tuesday morning, a police tweet said: "Northbound lanes between the expressway and the bridge entrance are "for U.S. bound Ambassador Bridge Traffic ONLY at this time."

East and westbound roads that intersect with Huron Church Road have been blocked by police.

Currently, the only way for people to cross is north of the border crossing — on Wyandotte Street West or University Avenue.

Huron Church Road north of E.C. Row Expressway is open for bridge traffic only. East and westbound intersections of the road have also been blocked in that area, to prevent further protest blockades of the bridge. (CBC)

Pedestrians who need to cross Huron Church Road area are asked to use the overpass near Assumption College Catholic High School, or the intersection of Tecumseh Road.

The City of Windsor declared a state of emergency Monday, in part to help deal with the security operations along Huron Church Road, as protests against pandemic mandates heightened.

Jason Bellaire, deputy chief of operations for the Windsor Police Service, said it would be difficult to provide a timeline for reopening.

"On one side we have a repeated incident on the bridge and on the other side we have free movement and somewhere within that spectrum we have to find that goldilocks zone to make sure we incrementally get where we need to go based on the intelligence that we're getting ... and based on our obligation that we keep that part open," he said to Windsor city council during a policing update Monday.

"One of the big considerations is that the people who want to come down and do those illegal demonstrations could probably choose not to and that would change what we are doing."

Business along the route remain open.

Businesses, residents 'held hostage'

For those who live and work around Huron Church Road, some are feeling stuck and unable to access the things they need.

"Us guys on this end of town, literally west of Huron Church, we're still held hostage, and the sad thing is it'd be nice if they opened up one road. Tecumseh Road, Totten, one of the further roads down, just so us guys on the west side of town can move about our business," said Joe Dupuis, a resident of the west end of Windsor.

"If the blockade is done, open some roads please, I beg ya — cops are doing a great job, but please."

Truck driver Rajesh Devgan was trying to deliver auto parts across the border from Tecumseh on Monday, but said his usual route has been blocked.

Police cars create a barricade, blocking off access to Huron Church Road from Dorchester Road. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He said he ended up in Sandwich Town and had to ask for directions.

"I was coming from the other side, but most of the exits are closed," he said. "At least the police should guide us from where to go and mark some detours and all."

Speaking on CBC's News Network on Monday, Mayor Drew Dilkens said he understands the effect this closure is having on residents.

"For those folks who live in the City of Windsor, this is not a pleasant experience right now," he said, adding the "pipeline" to the Ambassador Bridge must be protected.

Bellaire said police are committed to reopening the area for traffic in all directions, but need to protect "the integrity of our border points."

"We are looking and listening to see if people are going to be trying to repeat this behaviour or something similar," he said.