Huron Church Road reopens to Ambassador Bridge, police ask public to avoid the area

The Ambassador Bridge re-opened early Monday morning after protesters blockaded traffic access to the international crossing for nearly a week.

However, Windsor police said Monday that enforcement is still ongoing and the public should avoid the area.

"There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity," police said in a Tweet.

Ambassador Bridge reopens | Get the overnight updates right here.

Windsor police said Huron Church Road is not accessible in the eastbound or westbound directions from E. C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte Street West.

Police are asking pedestrians to use overhead crosswalks at Girardot Street and the crosswalks at Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West when crossing Huron Church Road.

Police arrested 25 to 30 protesters and towed several vehicles Sunday near the protest site.

Police Chief Pam Mizuno said they are prepared to deal with any further attempts to block the Ambassador Bridge after clearing protesters.

"There may be a cat-and-mouse situation for a little while..." she said Sunday.

The slow flow of traffic started toward the bridge early Monday morning.

Mizuno said there is some concern there could be attempts to disrupt traffic.