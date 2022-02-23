Windsor police open Huron Church Road access at Malden Road

Windsor police have opened another intersection along Huron Church Road Tuesday, as the throughway continues to be blocked over concerns protesters may return to blockade the Ambassador Bridge.

In a tweet, police say Malden Road at Huron Church Road is open to traffic in all directions.

Other key intersections remain blocked by police.

Police have opened the intersection of Malden and Huron Church roads Tuesday. (Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Over the weekend, Tecumseh Road West was also opened at Huron Church Road, though business owners and residents told CBC News they were still affected by the closures.

Many businesses on the road are difficult to access with large cement barriers lining the side of the road, preventing vehicles from entering parking lots, and pedestrians and motorists have only been able to cross Huron Church Road at specific points.

While the bridge has been reopened to traffic, the city and Windsor police are allowing limited access to roads in the area out of concern more protests may start, and limit access to the bridge further

Federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, arrived in Windsor Tuesday saying he'd be meeting with those affected by the blockade.