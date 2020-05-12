Hundreds of Ontario churches ask premier to let them reopen

More than 250 churches from across the province have signed onto a letter asking Premier Doug Ford to let them reopen.

The letter, sent Tuesday, requests that the province allow churches restart their operations — including public services — by early June.

"We believe that people are more than physical beings. We're spiritual beings, we're emotional beings, we're relational beings," said Rev. Aaron Rock, in a conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre. "People can't function in isolation, and we're starting to see the cracks in the foundation as people have been isolated now for nine or 10 weeks."

Rock is the lead pastor at Harvest Bible Church in Windsor, and spearheaded the campaign with Rev. Joe Boot, a pastor at Toronto's Westminster Chapel at High Park.

"We're just asking — politely — for the officials' blessing to stand with us, in some reasonable and measured way, as we start to reopen our churches and also our ministries in the community," Rock said.

In addition to allowing churches to have public gatherings at 40 per cent of building capacity, the pastor also expressed a desire to be allowed to minister to the sick in hospitals.

"I want to be able to go into the hospital — suited up, masked up, I'll follow up all the protocols," he said. "Our ministers want to be able to go into the hospital, pray for the sick, be with those who are dying."

LISTEN | Rev. Aaron Rock speaks with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre:

A group of more than 250 churches across Ontario are calling on the government to allow them to reopen. We talked to the Windsor pastor behind the effort, Rev. Aaron Rock from Harvest Bible Church. 9:08

The conversation compelled a number of listeners to voice their opinions on the subject of reopening churches.

In an email, Pamela Rudd, who described herself as a practising Anglican and a pastoral care visitor, wrote:

"Since this pandemic started and our churches were shut down, we get together virtually and pray. To let outsiders in [to hospitals] would be totally irresponsible at this time, the nurses and doctors have enough to contend with to keep their patients safe as well as themselves."

"God hears our prayers wherever we are, and Christians know this," Rudd added. "We all have to have faith at this time — and patience."

Other listeners expressed their views on Twitter:

Sure. Then logic would say open the theatres, the playhouses, the restaurants, the amusement parks, and the bars and clubs. Unless you can tell me how they are different —@theunbeliever7

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAfternoonDr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAfternoonDr</a> this is the same as church and state. Church’s should not be able to do anything any other group or company can’t. Beliefs don’t over rule science or law. —@danminimal1

Afternoon Drive's voicemail also filled with listeners weighing in on both sides of the issue:

Afternoon Drive listeners had a lot of opinions about our interview with Rev. Aaron Rock and his belief that the province should let churches open. These listeners, starting with David Griffith in Windsor, called the show's TalkBack line. 2:36

CBC News asked Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, what he thought about reopening churches.

"At this point, I think the best option is to continue your religious practices at your home, or in a safe way, without breaking the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act guidance," he said.

"Don't get distracted by the number of people that you see in the street or in the number of cars you see outside," he added. "The risk is still there ... we still need to do all the same practices that we are doing right now."

As for Premier Doug Ford, spokesperson Ivana Yelich sent the following statement when asked about the letter:

"It's important we remain vigilant to avoid additional surges or waves. Our focus is on ensuring the health and safety of Ontarians by ensuring people continue to follow the public health measures in place, including hand-washing, social distancing and avoiding public gatherings."

"Ontarians have done a good job so far and health experts are looking at how measures can be scaled back and reduced as we plan the next stages of re-opening our province. But as always, we will continue to rely on our chief medical officer of health, Dr. Williams."