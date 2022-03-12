Cats up for adoption as 'barn buddies' at Windsor-Essex Humane Society
Cats not looking for traditional 'couch life'
These job seekers will only work the night shift, want a role in pest control and the only compensation they require is food and lodging.
They're barn cats — and they're waiting for job offers to pour in at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.
The humane society said it has had a "barn buddies" program for a while and the program allows people to adopt cats that are not interested in a traditional "couch life." Rather, these cats can be good rodent deterrents.
"Most of our barn buddies are cats that don't have a lot of history of living indoors, of human interaction," said executive director of the humane society Melanie Coulter.
WATCH: Barn buddies for hire
She said these are cats that could have a really high "prey drive."
"If they're kept inside its hard to direct that energy appropriately and sometimes they end up biting or scratching more than is comfortable or manageable for most people," she said.
Most times, these cats are ones that just really enjoy their own freedom, Coulter added. There are eight barn buddy cats available and the society says they are free to adopt.
