Looking for a new dog companion? You could get one for free from the Windsor/Essex Humane Society

An adoption promotion is happening this week as the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) nears shelter capacity.

From July 6 to 8, the WECHS will be hosting their biggest dog adoption promo of the year.

The organization says dogs that have been available for more than 30 days, who weigh more than 100 lbs. and are four or older are free.

Melanie Coulter, executive director of WECHS, said these are the dogs having a harder time being adopted.

All other dogs will have their adoption fee reduced to 50 per cent, but will still include their usual adoption package, meaning they'll be spayed or neutered, microchipped and heartworm tested.

Discounted dogs will still include the full adoption package, meaning they will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and heartworm tested. (Michael Evans/CBC)

The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Humane Society at 1375 Provincial Rd. Online adoptions will be suspended for those three days.

Pandemic may be to blame for influx of surrenders

Coulter said she's noticed the number of surrenders and stray dogs has increased "quite dramatically" so far this year — 62 and 42 per cent, respectively, to be exact.

"We have about 55 dogs, a lot of them have been waiting for adoption for a while," she said.

WECHS's dog returns are not included in the numbers and Coulter said they're actually down from last year.

Although it's hard to say why the increase in happening, Coulter says her guess is it's connected to the uptick in dog ownership during the pandemic, when people spent more time at home.

The executive director of WECHS said the shelter is now holding around 55 dogs and many of them have been waiting for adoption for a while. (Michael Evans/CBC)

"[During COVID] there was this huge bubble of people acquiring dogs for the first time, and so when you got that number of dogs that people are taking in, there are going to be some of those that don't work out," she said.

Coulter said people need to be aware of their and their future's pets needs before getting a dog, but knows there are also other unavoidable reasons why surrenders happen.

"Sometimes family members are allergic and they're not aware of it, sometimes there's financial issues, sometimes it is that people made a rash decision," she said.

Influx of dogs not a unique problem for Windsor

Coulter said other shelters in Ontario are going through the same.

Late last month, the Hamilton/Burlington Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (HBSPCA) released a statement saying they were in "desperate" need of foster families for dogs after a "severe" shortage.

"Every day, abused, neglected, and animals needing help arrive at our shelter, seeking refuge and a chance of a fresh start. But we can't do it alone. There is only so much space at the shelter," the HBSPCA said in the statement.

John Greer, executive director of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society told CBC Windsor although they did not experience a huge influx of surrenders, he has also heard of places across Ontario struggling.

He says another reason for the influx could be cost of living and the vet shortage.

"Some of it's to do, with access to care, people can't find veterinarians," he said.

"There's a veterinarian shortage across the province. Some of it's the cost, I mean, veterinarian care if your animal today is extremely expensive."

He said the shelter usually stays at a 85 per cent capacity due to constant community outreach and adoption events.