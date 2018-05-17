Second person arrested in human trafficking investigation

A woman wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation has turned herself into police.

Windsor police arrested a 43-year-old man on April 27 and issued a warrant for the 23-year-old female.

Both suspects are from Windsor and were wanted for allegedly transporting a female teenager from London to Windsor to work in the sex trade.

The two are charged with human trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit resulting from human trafficking and theft under $5,000.

The victim has been connected with community partners to assist with her recovery.