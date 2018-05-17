Second person arrested in human trafficking investigation
A woman wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation has turned herself into police.
The wanted female turned herself in
A woman wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation has turned herself into police.
Windsor police arrested a 43-year-old man on April 27 and issued a warrant for the 23-year-old female.
Both suspects are from Windsor and were wanted for allegedly transporting a female teenager from London to Windsor to work in the sex trade.
The two are charged with human trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit resulting from human trafficking and theft under $5,000.
The victim has been connected with community partners to assist with her recovery.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.