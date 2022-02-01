On Monday, CBC News shared the story of Jane Doe, a woman who survived three decades of sexual abuse and human trafficking by her own family.

And she certainly isn't alone. Advocates say human trafficking is a serious problem in Canada, including in Windsor-Essex. To find out more about the issue, and what kind of supports are available, CBC News spoke with Shelley Gilbert, co-ordinator of social work services at Legal Assistance of Windsor.

Here's some of what she had to say.

Where are we at in terms of combating human trafficking in our community?

I think we still have a long way to go. I think that this is a really complex issue. There are a lot of services that people require. There's a lot of intersecting issues. There's a lot of different groups of individuals that are at risk. And so we really have to collaborate in a way that means we are working together, but also being prepared to talk about what is working, what is not working, and adjust that. There's also various types of trafficking. We're very, very focused, of course, on sex trafficking, and need to be and should be. But there's other forms of trafficking that we have to look at as well. ... We work with people that have been trafficked in various forms of more-traditional labour, if we want to call it that.

How often do you see cases such as that of Jane Doe, who was trafficked by her family members?

It does happen. Of course, the traffickers often prey upon people that either they are close to in proximity, or close to in relationship, or survivors or victims that have particular vulnerabilities that the trafficker can prey upon. So when we're looking at family members, yes, they are close to those offenders. In other cases, the trafficker is preying on other vulnerabilities like homelessness, like previous trauma. When we're looking at specifically labour trafficking, so very often the trafficker takes some time to understand the particular vulnerabilities of that victim and then preys upon those and makes promises, tricks the victim into believing that they can be helped by the trafficker, and they can be supported and that they can have a new way of life if they go with that trafficker. Then they quickly find that that's not the case at all.

How big of an issue is this, and how much should people be paying attention to stories like this?

This is a huge issue in this community, and it is across the province and in the country. I think we have to recognize, yes, there are particular communities that are at high risk because of the vulnerabilities that we talked about. But really, all of us have to recognize that trauma and violence in our society has been escalating, and that this trafficking is a form of violence. And so unless we're going to start addressing some of the root causes, addressing early childhood trauma and helping people to heal from that early trauma, we are going to have individuals who are at very high risk of being trafficked.

Why is it so important to hear these stories, and to have survivors actually come forward and share these things?

I think there's a couple of different reasons. One is that it is part of the survivor's journey. Not for everyone, but for more and more individuals, that they are taking back some of that power, that they are recognizing that the shame of being a victim of a crime of violence does not fall on them. Part of talking about their story is about their own healing, and the importance of reaching out to other individuals who may be in that circumstance. ... The other piece of this is that more and more often we are recognizing survivors as the real experts. Those of us in the general public, those of us as service providers and in the different sectors that work with survivors, if we recognize them as experts, then we are more likely to develop services that meet the needs of those survivors and help them in their in their journey to healing.

If a survivor, or somebody who's in the middle of something terrible right now, hears what would you like to say to them?

There are supports that you can reach out to, and you can make decisions around what makes sense for you at this time. If you want to just get information, then we will provide that information. If you want an avenue and a pathway of getting out of a dangerous circumstance, then we will work with you in a way that makes sense, and other service providers in this community will as well.