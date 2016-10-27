One charged in human trafficking investigation

One man has been charged in a human trafficking investigation.

Windsor police officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. Friday to check on the wellbeing of an adult female.

Officers located the woman in the 2000 block of Niagara Street and determined the female was the victim of human trafficking.

The suspect, who was located at the same address, was arrested without incident.

The 21-year-old from Quebec has been charged with assault, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, and human trafficking.

Windsor Police Service connected the victim with community partners for her recovery.