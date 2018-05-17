Two charged in human trafficking investigation

Police have charged two from Windsor in a human trafficking investigation.

Windsor officers responded to a complaint Saturday involving human trafficking. Investigation showed a female teenager from London, Ont. had been communicating online with a male.

Police said one man travelled to London to get the teenager and bring her to Windsor, where she began working in the sex trade.

The man and an adult female allegedly were controlling the teenager's finances and movements.

Officers located the girl and brought her to safety.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with human trafficking, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000. A warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old female.