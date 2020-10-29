60-year-old Chatham-Kent man arrested and charged for human trafficking, police say

A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with human trafficking along with a number of other criminal offences, according to police.

In September, police say they received a report alleging domestic abuse and human trafficking of a local woman. On Tuesday, police arrested a man in connection to that report.

The man faces several charges, eight of which are related to human trafficking. The charges include:

Sexual assault.

Two counts of assault.

Receiving material benefit resulting from trafficking of persons.

Derive material benefit.

Exercising control.

Procuring.

Advertising sexual services.

"The reality is that human trafficking is real and it is here in our community," Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn said in a news release. "Human trafficking is a complex and hidden crime. It is also a human rights violation that results in serious and long-term trauma for survivors."

The man has since been released with a court date scheduled for Nov. 24.

The police news release said they encourage anyone who may have more information on this incident or been a victim of any sex trafficing to come forward.

More from CBC Windsor