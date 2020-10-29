Skip to Main Content
60-year-old Chatham-Kent man arrested and charged for human trafficking, police say
60-year-old Chatham-Kent man arrested and charged for human trafficking, police say

A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with human trafficking along with a number of other criminal offences, according to police. 

The man faces multiple charges related to human trafficking

Chatham-Kent Police say the suspect has been released, though he has a scheduled court date for Nov. 24. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

In September, police say they received a report alleging domestic abuse and human trafficking of a local woman. On Tuesday, police arrested a man in connection to that report.  

The man faces several charges, eight of which are related to human trafficking. The charges include: 

  • Sexual assault.
  • Two counts of assault. 
  • Receiving material benefit resulting from trafficking of persons. 
  • Derive material benefit. 
  • Exercising control. 
  • Procuring. 
  • Advertising sexual services. 

"The reality is that human trafficking is real and it is here in our community," Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn said in a news release. "Human trafficking is a complex and hidden crime.  It is also a human rights violation that results in serious and long-term trauma for survivors."

The man has since been released with a court date scheduled for Nov. 24. 

The police news release said they encourage anyone who may have more information on this incident or been a victim of any sex trafficing to come forward. 

