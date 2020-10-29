60-year-old Chatham-Kent man arrested and charged for human trafficking, police say
The man faces multiple charges related to human trafficking
A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with human trafficking along with a number of other criminal offences, according to police.
In September, police say they received a report alleging domestic abuse and human trafficking of a local woman. On Tuesday, police arrested a man in connection to that report.
The man faces several charges, eight of which are related to human trafficking. The charges include:
- Sexual assault.
- Two counts of assault.
- Receiving material benefit resulting from trafficking of persons.
- Derive material benefit.
- Exercising control.
- Procuring.
- Advertising sexual services.
"The reality is that human trafficking is real and it is here in our community," Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn said in a news release. "Human trafficking is a complex and hidden crime. It is also a human rights violation that results in serious and long-term trauma for survivors."
The man has since been released with a court date scheduled for Nov. 24.
The police news release said they encourage anyone who may have more information on this incident or been a victim of any sex trafficing to come forward.