'One kilometre at a time': Cycling from Windsor to Ottawa for human trafficking awareness
'You can take one step, you can get educated' says Dominique Holley
A cross-country bike tour with a purpose began in Windsor Tuesday morning.
Dominique Holley is riding 1,100 kilometres from Windsor to Ottawa to bring attention to human trafficking.
When Holley came up with the idea, she didn't even own a bicycle.
"I think people [assumed] I was pretty athletic," said Holley. "But the truth of the story was when I decided I was going to bike I hadn't ridden in years."
Holley's also in the process of making a documentary about human trafficking — something she's been working on for about a year. She decided to take her passion for raising awareness of human trafficking on the road.
"About four years ago I started getting more educated about what [human trafficking] looks like in Ontario," said Holley. "I don't think people are aware. They think it looks like what it looks like in [the movies] ... where primarily women get pulled off the street."
Holley said while that kind of thing does happen to a small percentage of people pulled into human trafficking, more often than not there's a level of emotional manipulation that has occurred over time.
As she starts her ride, Holley said she didn't do a whole lot of preparation.
"For me it's just one kilometre at a time," said Holley. "I think that can also be parlayed to someone who doesn't know anything about human trafficking. You can take one step, you can get educated."
Holley plans to give talks at various awareness events in more than 25 cities along her route.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.