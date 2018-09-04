Human remains found in wooded Amherstburg area, says Windsor police

Windsor police say human remains have been found in a wooded area in the Town of Amherstburg.

Officers located the remains on Monday at about 4 p.m.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said the discovery was part of an ongoing investigation.

"This is a case that Windsor Police Major Crime branch has been involved with," he said.

The remains were located off of the 8th Concession between Alma Street and Texas Road.

Officers with the Forensic Identification unit attended and examined the scene. A coroner confirmed the remains were human.

The Major Crimes Branch will be the lead investigating unit on the case, and police say a visible police presence will be seen in the area as the investigation continues.

"For the next little while in that area the public will see a large police presence," said Betteridge. "There is no direct public threat at all."

Betteridge said police are looking to find out how the remains got there and to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly.