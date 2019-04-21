Hulu show features Windsor comic Dave Merheje

It's been a good year for Dave Merheje.

Not only did the Windsor comic recently take a home a Juno after winning comedy album of the year, but he's also starring in a new show on Hulu.

It's called Ramy — described by Hulu as a show "about a first-generation Egyptian-American which explores the challenges of being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences."

Merheje plays the role of Ramy Youssef's friend, Ahmed — a character whose background shares parallels with Merheje's own upbringing.

This Friday April 19TH the entire season of RAMY will be streaming on hulu I am a series regular on it. It was a lot of fun filming. And I promise you it's dope.

"I grew up around Muslim friends. I have Muslim friends. It wasn't foreign to me. I understood the experiences, not 100 per cent fully because I'm not Muslim, but I had friends and you learn and experience things through them."

He added it's important for people who have not grown up around Arabic people to watch the show, because it provides a unique perspective into their lived experiences that do not conform to racial stereotypes.

"They're not always portrayed in a positive light. Usually, they're portrayed as terrorists ... They look scary," said Merheje.

"Imagine not really knowing or hanging out with Arabs and then your base is just in movies. It's not a proper representation at all."

