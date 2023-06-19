Here's what the new UWindsor residence building will look like — and why it's needed

Ghallia Hashem says it's "absolutely breathtaking" to be able to be a part of the beginning of new housing coming to the University of Windsor.

The president of the school's student alliance says many students she's talking to say residences help shape their university experience — and mean a lot to them.

Hashem says a new residence is also "incredibly needed."

"Our residence buildings are filled and to have a new place is a new opportunity for students," she said.

Ghallia Hashem is the president for the University of Windsor Students' Alliance (UWSA). (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

"At the end of the day … residence is not just the mortar and pestle … it is a place for students to come in, to build community, to build understanding, and to truly open up all these different doorways."

Shovels went into the ground on Monday for a six-storey, 450-bed residence that is expected to be open by fall 2025. It will be located on campus on Sunset Avenue between Wyandotte Street West and Union Street.

A rendering of the new residence. This view is north along Sunset Avenue on campus. (UWindsor)

The project is a public-private partnership between the university and Tilbury Capital — a real estate and development company.

The University of Windsor currently has more than 1,000 students split between three residence buildings on its campus — Alumni Hall, Cartier Hall and Laurier Hall.

Site plan shows an aerial view of where the new residence building will be on the campus of the University of Windsor. (UWindsor)

And according to university president Robert Gordon, the demand for more spaces on campus is "huge."

"We're attempting to be a part of the broader solution around student housing," he said.

"This is one example of many things that we're engaged in to really support the student experience … but also an opportunity to provide sustainable, meaningful housing for our students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels."

A rendering of the new residence coming to the campus of the University of Windsor. (UWindsor)

Hashem says students are telling her they're looking for more opportunities to connect with one another — moving away from just a place with a bed to sleep.

"It's a community hub. It's a place for all of them to socialize, to get to know one another. And I think the way that it's been planned is perfect for that … student experience is at the forefront of everything that has been done with this project."

The new residence building will also include a 2:1 student-to-bathroom ratio, span 150,000 square feet and house a 275-seat food hall, according to a statement issued by the university.