Burning HP laptop battery 'almost caught the house on fire'

Belal Al-Salman's HP laptop was just a year old when its battery burned through the bottom casing.

"I come home and I smelled smoke. My sister tells me that the laptop has exploded," he described what happened that night.

"The battery has melted through the computer and almost caught the house on fire."

He said when his sister removed the battery off the mattress and onto the floor, it left a burn mark.

(Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

On HP's battery safety recall and replacement program that expanded January 2019, there are 20 products that have been shipped with affected batteries.

"These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers," according to HP's website.

The HP Stream 14 is not on the list.

On the Government of Canada website for recalls and safety alerts, there's a list of affected battery codes. However, it's not clear if Al-Salman's battery is one of them, as it's too badly burned to make out the serial number.

HP is offering free battery replacements for affected customers.

The keyboard is shown deformed in the spot where the battery is located. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Al-Salman has been in touch with both Best Buy, where he purchased the laptop in February 2018, and HP. An HP customer escalation manager spoke with him and asked him to send in the laptop for an investigation.

As his laptop isn't on the recall list, he said "this is actually a big deal" because others might experience the same issue.

He advises people to double check their own HP products, and to not charge the laptop on a flammable surface.

"If my sister hadn't caught it, the whole house might have been on fire, and then we could have lost a life," said Al-Salman.