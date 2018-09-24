Skip to Main Content
Collision closes Howard Avenue, 1 driver with life-threatening injuries
Updated

Collision closes Howard Avenue, 1 driver with life-threatening injuries

A two-vehicle collision has closed down Howard Avenue from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street.

The road is closed from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street

CBC News ·
A two-vehicle collision has closed down Howard Avenue Monday morning.

Windsor police have closed down Howard Avenue from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street after a two-vehicle collision.

The intersection of Howard Avenue and Ellis Street East is also closed.

Police say one driver has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident reconstruction unit is processing the crash site.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us