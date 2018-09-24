Collision closes Howard Avenue, 1 driver with life-threatening injuries

Windsor police have closed down Howard Avenue from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street after a two-vehicle collision.

The intersection of Howard Avenue and Ellis Street East is also closed.

Police say one driver has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident reconstruction unit is processing the crash site.

