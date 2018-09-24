Updated
Collision closes Howard Avenue, 1 driver with life-threatening injuries
A two-vehicle collision has closed down Howard Avenue from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street.
The road is closed from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street
Windsor police have closed down Howard Avenue from Shepherd Street East to Ottawa Street after a two-vehicle collision.
The intersection of Howard Avenue and Ellis Street East is also closed.
Police say one driver has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The accident reconstruction unit is processing the crash site.
Collision Update: One driver transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries - Involved roadway will be closed as our Accident Reconstruction Unit processes the scene. Plz avoid area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/LDqYon0HxP">https://t.co/LDqYon0HxP</a>—@WindsorPolice