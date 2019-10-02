How one Windsorite is making yoga more accessible for kids

"Take a deep breath, slow down."

That's how practice begins and ends at Delta Chi Early Childhood Centre's main campus in Windsor, Ont., where toddlers and preschoolers practice yoga on a weekly basis, in classes led by Karli Kurzuk, the owner of Yellow Bus Yoga.

Kurzuk brings yoga into daycare centres, including 10 Delta Chi locations, elementary schools and high schools across Windsor-Essex, with the goal of reaching kids who might not be able to practice otherwise.

"We like to make yoga accessible to everybody. So, not just the kids that may be able to afford a yoga practice, afford to come into the studio. Whether it's scheduling or it's monetary, we like to make it accessible to everyone," she said.

"Bringing that into the classroom really allows us to reach a more diverse crowd of children and a lot more children in total."

'The community welcomed us'

Kurzuk first started teaching kids in Oakville, Ont., while she was in university, and pretty quickly, she says schools were reaching out to her inviting her to teach. When she and her partner moved back to her hometown of Windsor about six months ago, they decided to bring the business with them.

Karli Kurzuk brings yoga to preschoolers, explaining that the practice helps build a sense of community in classrooms. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"The community welcomed us with open arms and it has been absolutely incredible."

She teaches kids between the ages of two and 18. She explained that for the youngest, it's a basic practice, but it helps build a foundation of yoga, so that as the child gets older it's not an "outlandish foreign thing."

"It takes a couple months, but I have students that are two-and-a-half years old and they know their sun salutations, they know to take deep breaths and they know how to meditate. So it's pretty cool to see."

'Great outlet' for emotions

Jennifer Sprague, the district supervisor at Delta Chi Early Childhood Centres, says they've always done yoga at their locations.

The district supervisor at Delta Chi says Kurzuk's teaching stands out because she specializes in instructing children. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We always believe in teaching children to better handle their emotions. And yoga's always just been a really great outlet for that," she said.

Sprague explained that instructors they've had in the past have been great, but they mainly work at studios and are used to working with adults. She said that what makes Kurzuk unique is her ability to gear her lessons toward kids.

Kurzuk said she's passionate about bringing yoga to kids, and that it's something she knows she would have benefitted from at an early age.

The kids at Delta Chi say they like yoga because it's 'fun.' (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"When I was younger, we never really had a yoga practice and I did experience things like test anxiety, math anxiety, social anxiety in school and there weren't a lot of resources for me to go to," she said.

"Building that yoga practice really helps with anxiety and depression and building community in the classroom. And I think that if we have that in our school system, we're going to see resilient generations, compassionate generations and just stronger communities overall. So I really want to build that foundation with children."

Working on getting an actual bus

Kurzuk explained that she's not the only instructor in the city teaching yoga to children, but that it's not quite as popular in Windsor as it is in the Toronto area, though it is growing locally.

Kurzuk says in the near future, she hopes to acquire an actual bus for her company. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

So far, she has taught at more than 20 locations in Windsor-Essex, and says Yellow Bus Yoga is growing every month.

She added that there are some plans in the works for the company to fully live up to its name.

"We have been asked several times — I think more times than I can count — if we have a bus," Kurzuk said.

"I can say right now we don't have a bus, but we are looking to get one in the future to maybe restore it and make it even more of a mobile yoga studio."