Germs are their job: How cleaners have changed things up after COVID-19

Adam and Shawna Morrison say they were forced to lay off 13 of the 16 people they employ at their commercial and residential cleaning company when the Ontario government declared in mid-March a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

As a result of the loss of income from the residential cleaning side of their business, the Morrisons said they've also lost between 35 per cent and 40 per cent of their revenue.

"We saw a pretty drastic drop and it was quick," Adam said. "It put us in more of a seat to have to work physically a lot more to maintain profitability."

The couple serve as president and vice president, respectively, of Queen of Clean Windsor, and provide their services to businesses — including restaurants and offices — as well as residences across Windsor and Essex County.

Though the Ontario government announced on May 14 that specific businesses across the province would be allowed to slowly begin easing COVID-19-related restrictions, the Morrisons said they don't plan on restarting their residential cleaning services until Monday, May 25.

That's because the owners of Queen of Clean Windsor — much like residential cleaning services across the region — have introduced a new set of guidelines to ensure both clients and employees remain safe during the ongoing pandemic.

"A lot of my residential employees will clean about two to three houses a day," Shawna said. "For their safety and my clients' safety, we have decided … when they come back, to only clean one client's house a day."

It's not just placing limits on how many homes a single employee is allowed to clean each day.

WATCH | How to stay safe during a pandemic:

Infection control expert Dr. Susy Hota breaks down what we need to know to protect ourselves amid the coronavirus outbreak — from taking public transit to cleaning in the kitchen. 6:36

Adam said the company will also start asking clients to vacate their homes before a Queen of Clean employee visits.

"I know that's tough, especially right now people aren't working, some kids are home," he said. "It's not ideal … but the reality is … unless they can isolate in a room and stay in that room, we don't really want to be in that airspace right now."

The company has also introduced more stringent rules surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE), and has purchased a suite of more powerful disinfectant materials to better combat the spread of both bacteria and viruses — like the SARS-CoV-2 strain of coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.

The Morrisons said they consulted with provincial cleanliness guidelines, as well as consulted with their employees to determine how to best reintroduce Queen of Clean's residential services.

... We really took the time to make sure that when we come back, it's done right. - Adam Morrison, President, Queen of Clean Windsor

According to Adam, employees with friends in the health-care industry also drew up so-called "post-shift producers" for when they return to their own homes.

"What do they do with their clothing, their shoes, their everything before they go in," he said, adding that employees will now change in garages, place their work clothes in sealed bags, as well as wash their hands and take showers before greeting friends or family who might present.

The Morrisons added that changes haven't only been introduced for residential services. Queen of Clean Windsor's commercial services — which were allowed to continue operating even under the emergency orders introduced in mid-March — have also been modified to ensure employee safety.

"We're constantly providing them with PPE and talking to them about the best methods, suggesting what we call the one-hour rule," Adam said. "Wash your hands, change your gloves at every hour interval of your shift, whether it's one, two hours, three, four, fix, six, whatever that may be."

WATCH | How to wash your hands like a surgeon:

Can washing your hands really slow the spread of COVID-19? That depends on how you clean them. 4:16

Commercial employees have also been provided with both disposal and washable masks, and more powerful disinfectants.

And while the Morrisons will return to their residential clients starting Monday, the couple was clear that the goal is a slow and steady reintroduction of services.

"This is our livelihood," Adam said. "We don't have anything else. But there's also the safety of our city, our people, our community and our staff."

"So we really took the time to make sure that when we come back, it's done right."

Shawna added that they're also paying attention to COVID-19 numbers in Windsor-Essex to determine how to safely move forward.