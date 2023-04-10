Several people displaced, 2 firefighters suffer minor injuries after Windsor house fire

Several people are displaced and two firefighters have minor injuries after a house fire Monday, according to Windsor Fire.

Mike Coste, chief fire prevention officer with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services told CBC News the cause of the fire was accidental.

Fire crews arrived at the 2200 block of College Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon and the fire was put out shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Coste said two firefighters suffered minor injuries and are now "fine."

He said he's unsure how many people are now displaced as a result of the fire. He also didn't know if there were any working smoke alarms in the building.

The fire damage was estimated to be around $250,000.