Windsor police make an arrest after a 'deliberate house explosion' on Aspen Lane

Windsor Police Services have arrested a 24-year-old male after a "deliberate house explosion" on Aspen Lane.

Police say they arrived at the 10000 block of Aspen Lane shortly after 4 a.m. following a call of an active fire.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered the house was completely leveled, consistent with an explosion," police said in a media release.

"Several neighbouring properties also sustained damages."

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION:<br><br>The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious house explosion in the 10000 block of Aspen Lane. Officers were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. this morning following a report of a fire at a residence. (1/2) <a href="https://t.co/hdkSVULFhf">pic.twitter.com/hdkSVULFhf</a> —@WindsorPolice

Police say a man was found nearby with serious injuries. His clothes also smelled of an accelerant. Police say he was sent to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries."

Police say the injured man was arrested after investigators determined the explosion was "criminal in nature."

He faces two arson-related charges: arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.

"This remains an active investigation," said police. "Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit."

Neighbour felt her house shaking due to the explosion

Maria Belano, a resident two kilometers away from the area told CBC News the explosion woke her up early Sunday.

"I was already asleep in my bedroom and suddenly there was this very, very violent rattling. My whole house was shaking."

She said her and her partner looked around the house, thinking something may have happened, when she saw the fire from her backyard.

Her first thought, she said, was of potential injuries or deaths.

"We stood there being unable to do anything and completely petrified," she said.