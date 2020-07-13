House explodes near Point Pelee in Leamington

Leamington Fire officials say a house exploded on Marentette Beach on Sunday.

At about 5:40 p.m., OPP, EMS and Leamington fire responded to a blaze on Marentette Beach Road.

Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird said in a tweet that it was a house explosion.

OPP said on Sunday the road would be closed for several hours as the Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

There's no word at this time as to the cause of the explosion or if there were any injuries.

