60-room hotel to open in Amherstburg

The Town of Amherstburg is getting a new, 60-room hotel.

On Thursday, it was announced a Quality Inn and Suites hotel will be built at the corner of Simcoe Street and Meloche Road, across the street from the Libro Credit Union Centre.

The hotel will include an indoor swimming pool, breakfast space and conference room for up to 120 people.

Construction company Nor-Built is behind the build and plans to invest $15 to $20 million in the hotel project. The full property will also have room for further development of restaurants and retail stores.

