'Corner turned' in outbreak at Village of St. Clair as hospital ends oversight of operations

A Windsor long-term care home that experienced the region's largest COVID-19 outbreak says that a "corner has been turned" as hospital staff brought in to manage the spread left on Friday.

The Village at St. Clair said in a news release Friday that with the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, it believes that it's that much closer to getting the outbreak under control at the 256-bed facility. The home has been in outbreak since Dec. 8.

According to data from the province, 41 Village at St. Clair residents died from COVID-19.

At this time, the home said that 136 staff members, 89 residents and 47 essential caregivers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

With the rollout of the vaccine and returning staff members, the team from Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare is now transitioning off site but will maintain its partnership with the home.

The hospital took over key operations at the home on Dec. 24 — the peak of the home's outbreak.

As of Friday, 150 residents and 119 staff had contracted the disease. The home remains in outbreak as listed on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, though it's unclear how many cases are still active.

The home said it has also provided a personal protective equipment (PPE) education session to all caregivers entering its facility and is keeping up regular communication with families.

"I am quite satisfied with the improvements and changes that have been achieved over the past few weeks with a focus on resident care and managing the outbreak," Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer said in the news release.

The hospital said it helped the home with its infection prevention and control practices, PPE strategies, weekly swabbing and the roll out of the vaccine.