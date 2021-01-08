Hotel Dieu deploys staff to 2nd seniors' home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare is deploying staff to Kingsville retirement home Augustine Villas, which is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

CBC News learned from the hospital's VP of external affairs, Bill Marra, that staff would be entering the home Friday.

Based on data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website Friday, Augustine Villas has 14 resident cases and five staff cases. The home has been in outbreak since Dec. 26 and is one of 21 in the region in outbreak.

This is the second home in outbreak that Hotel Dieu has sent staff to help. The hospital took over some key operations at The Village at St. Clair in Windsor on Dec. 24 as the home was struggling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Hotel Dieu is still at the Village, but plans to transition out of the home in the next week.

