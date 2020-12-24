Hotel-Dieu Grace hospital taking control of Windsor LTC home in major COVID-19 outbreak

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital is taking over essential operations at The Village at St. Clair long-term care home in Windsor, which is experiencing the region's largest COVID-19 outbreak.

The hospital said it would be stepping in and "assisting the Village with their needs," in a news release Thursday. The home was declared in outbreak by the local health unit on Dec. 8. As of Thursday, the health unit is reporting 164 cases — 97residents and 67 staff members, with 12 residents having died from the disease.

Families and the workers' union have been demanding action from the home since last week, noting that staffing was low and demanding that the government take control of the home.

The hospital will be taking responsibility for the following:

Enhanced oversight related to communications.

Infection prevention and control and education.

Resident and family relations.

Reporting.

Physician oversight.

On-site leadership.

More to come.