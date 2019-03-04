Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare launches violence prevention program

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's Prince Road campus kicked off a violence prevention campaign Monday. Since moving to the city's west end, the hospital has made a number of safety improvements.

HDGH president and CEO Janice Kaffer called safety an "important and necessary action."

"With the refresh of our strategic plan last April, we set the significant goal of being the safest hospital in Ontario," said Kaffer.

On Monday, there was a safety presentation to show the community how the hospital would achieve that goal.

Visible prevention methods

The hospital uses elevator wraps, public signage and posters put up in the staff room. A Safety Reporting System and a Zero Tolerance policy has been put in place as well.

A zero tolerance banner hangs outside Hotel-Dieu Grace Hospital's Prince Road campus. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

"Everywhere we go, it's hard to miss that this is a campus that really cares about violence prevention," said Kaffer. All staff are being trained on non-violence de-escalation techniques for patients in extreme situations.

A three-storey high banner also hangs on the exterior of the hospital to promote the anti-violence campaign.

Video series

The beginning of a four-part video series, "Awareness Keeps You Safe," was premiered Monday as well.

The video showed what to do if the hospital called a Code Lockdown, which means a violent person with a weapon is on the premises.

The videos will be shot on-site and are meant to provide HDGH staff with tools to use should they find themselves in similiar situations.

"Violence is not part of the job," said Kaffer.

A four-part video series on violence prevention premiered at the launch. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Erna Bunja, health and safety specialist with the Ontario Nurses' Association called HDGH "leaders" in violence prevention.

"We need to replicate this type of a program and leadership style across the province," said Bunja, who also said she was impressed that Kaffer takes the training too.

According to Bunja, there will be a leadership roundtable to assist other places in violence prevention in the hospital workplace.