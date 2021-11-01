Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer announces retirement

After a career in health care of over 30 years, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare president and chief executive officer Janice Kaffer has announced she will retire no later than March 31.

"I will be ever grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the team here at HDGH over the past seven years as CEO," Kaffer said in a release. "I have grown as a person, as a leader and as a friend because of the relationships I've built and the work I've been blessed to be able to do. I look forward to not being a full-time leader and instead perhaps find new and creative ways to serve our community in the future on a more relaxed basis."

Kaffer added that her departure is bittersweet.

HDGH board chair Bryan Payne said in the release "it was with mixed emotions" that the board accepted her retirement notice on Sept. 29.

New president-CEO named

Payne also announced current vice-president Bill Marra will become president and CEO effective April 1.

Payne said the board along with Kaffer had chosen Marra as part of a CEO succession plan immediately after Kaffer's notice.

"I feel humbled and honoured to be offered this tremendous opportunity to work with and lead an organization that I care for very deeply" said Marra. "I look forward to continuing my working relationship with Janice as we transition responsibilities over the next few months."

Marra has been with the organization for 10 years. He also served on Windsor city council for 21 years. He did not run for re-election in 2018.