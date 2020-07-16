City chooses developer for Grace site

Windsor city council has chosen a developer from Ohio for the planning and design phase of a mixed used residential, commercial development on the site of the former Grace Hospital at the corner of University Avenue and Crawford Avenue.

Fairmount Properties of Shaker Heights, Ohio and their project team plans to build an International Village compromised of residential, retail, dining, office and open space on the six-acre site.

According to a news release from the city "the Expression of Interest (EOI) process was launched in May 2019 and included a rigorous and thorough process to ensure the City of Windsor's goals for community renewal, and urban revitalization would be met."

The Fairmount consortium also includes Windsor-area firms Architecttura and Oscar Construction Company Limited., according to the news release.

"It is a tremendous honor to be selected by The City of Windsor in its efforts to create a walkable, architecturally significant mixed-use destination that will combine world-class 21st Century housing options with relevant national, regional, and local retailers; culturally diverse markets; and high quality restaurants," said Randy Ruttenberg, Principal at Fairmount Properties.

"We understand the significance of the faith and trust placed in us and are fully prepared to bring Windsor's vision to reality, he said.

"This is a sign that confirms what all of us already know – that the City of Windsor is an attractive location for investment and job creation, and it supports a terrific quality of life," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and its consortium had also made a bid to develop the site. It proposed a multi-million dollar mixed use residential and assisted living facility project. While their bid was not the winning one, the city will begin bilateral discussions with with the group to help locate an alternative site.

"We would like to extend our congratulations to the City of Windsor and Fairmount Properties. Both of these development opportunities will create a legacy impact on our city for generations to come and we are equally excited, along with our partner Amico Properties, to continue discussions with the City regarding our proposal and a possible alternate location". Janice Kaffer, President & CEO, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

City council will need to review and approve the updated proposal after the conclusion of bilateral discussions between Hôtel-Dieu Grace Health Care and City Administration.