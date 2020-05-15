1st COVID-19 case confirmed at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) confirmed on Friday its first patient case of COVID-19 at the facility.

According to Bill Marra, vice president of external affairs, the patient was transferred from a different facility to HDGH, adding the patient was asymptomatic upon arrival.

The patient was tested earlier this week, and confirmation came Friday.

"We adhere to a very strict travel restriction," said Marra. "And one of the other restriction that we introduced was any patients that were being transferred here would be swabbed to ensure that we know whether or not there was a COVID-19 concern."

"And that's what happened essentially this week."

Due to privacy reasons, Marra was unable to share personal details, including the patient's age and gender.

The patient is currently in a private room and staff are monitoring their condition. Marra said the patient is "comfortable."

"The good news is, as we're waiting for the results, all the infection control precautions were in place," Marra said. "Everybody was protected that had any interface with the patient."

He added that his organization is "not surprised" about the confirmation.

"Our CEO Janice Kaffer really confirmed this to us from day one, at some point in the process — notwithstanding all of the good practices in place — we will be confronted with COVID-19 patients," Marra said. "That day has arrived."

Visitor and entrance restrictions have been in place at HDGH since late March.

The healthcare provider is also working with the field hospital at the St. Clair College Sportsplex to transfer patients who have twice negative for COVID-19 to HDGH.

The first recovered patient was received on May 13. Two additional recovered patients arrived at Hotel-Dieu on Friday.

As of Friday morning, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has reported a total of 762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the region.

More than 60 people across the region have died from coronavirus, while almost 400 people have recovered from the disease.

Approximately 13,270 tests have been conducted, while there are almost 1,600 tests still pending.