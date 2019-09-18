Hôtel-Dieu Grace proposes mixed-use development at former Grace Hospital site

A $250 million plan from Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is one of six proposals with the City of Windsor for proposed development at the old Grace Hospital site at University and Crawford Avenues.

Janice Kaffer, president and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, said her organization has been "looking for a bit of time now at opportunities to be able to invest in our community," and believes the proposal — which would see the development of townhomes, condos, rental units and an assisted living facility — will support residents and create jobs in the city.

"Assisted living means that individuals who are looking to live in an environment where, as their health changes, they can access supports, will be the ones that are interested in that," said Kaffer.

Developer Amico is Hôtel-Dieu's partner on the project.

Kaffer estimated the project would take five to 10 years to complete, with an as-of-yet unincorporated independent business trust serving as Amico's formal partner.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's current facility on Prince Road in Windsor. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will help that corporation get started along through a loan from our finances," she said.

According to Kaffer, the goal isn't just to erect a building at the former Grace Hospital site.

"What we're trying to build is a community," she said. "We aren't just building homes and townhomes and health care services, we're actually trying to build a community where people can live and shop and learn about their neighbours and have community events and be able to engage with the community differently."

City of Windsor chief administrative officer Onorio Colucci says his office won't be swayed by announcements made by Hotel-Dieu Grace or any of the other five applicants who have submitted development proposals for the former Grace Hospital site. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Onorio Colucci, chief administrative officer with the City of Windsor, confirmed that the city had received Hôtel-Dieu's proposal, as well as five other submissions for the former Grace Hospital site.

"The proponents, if they wish to provide announcements or notices, that's their prerogative, but we will certainly base our reviews and recommendations to council based on the submissions to us," said Colucci.