Hôtel-Dieu Grace proposes mixed-use development at former Grace Hospital site
Hôtel-Dieu's plan would cost an estimated $250 million
A $250 million plan from Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is one of six proposals with the City of Windsor for proposed development at the old Grace Hospital site at University and Crawford Avenues.
Janice Kaffer, president and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, said her organization has been "looking for a bit of time now at opportunities to be able to invest in our community," and believes the proposal — which would see the development of townhomes, condos, rental units and an assisted living facility — will support residents and create jobs in the city.
"Assisted living means that individuals who are looking to live in an environment where, as their health changes, they can access supports, will be the ones that are interested in that," said Kaffer.
Developer Amico is Hôtel-Dieu's partner on the project.
Kaffer estimated the project would take five to 10 years to complete, with an as-of-yet unincorporated independent business trust serving as Amico's formal partner.
"Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will help that corporation get started along through a loan from our finances," she said.
According to Kaffer, the goal isn't just to erect a building at the former Grace Hospital site.
"What we're trying to build is a community," she said. "We aren't just building homes and townhomes and health care services, we're actually trying to build a community where people can live and shop and learn about their neighbours and have community events and be able to engage with the community differently."
Onorio Colucci, chief administrative officer with the City of Windsor, confirmed that the city had received Hôtel-Dieu's proposal, as well as five other submissions for the former Grace Hospital site.
"The proponents, if they wish to provide announcements or notices, that's their prerogative, but we will certainly base our reviews and recommendations to council based on the submissions to us," said Colucci.
With files from Sanjay Maru
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.