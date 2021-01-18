Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reports new outbreak of COVID-19

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has reported a new outbreak of COVID-19.

The hospital said in a news release Sunday that two staff and three patients tested positive on the 3N unit of the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility.

An outbreak at a second Hôtel-Dieu Grace facility, the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre, is expected to be resolved on Tuesday.

The hospital said two staff have tested positive in that outbreak, which was declared on Jan. 9.

"It is important to note that all services at HDGH, including those at the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre, remain a safe place for our staff, physicians, visitors and community at large," the statement said.

There are currently 48 COVID-19 outbreaks active across all sectors in Windsor-Essex, according to the health unit's website, which did not reflect the Hôtel-Dieu outbreak as of Monday afternoon.

The outbreaks include three at Windsor Regional Hospital.