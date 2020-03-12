Hotel-Dieu physician has developed COVID-19 symptoms, is self-isolating at home

A Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare physician working in psychiatry has developed coronavirus symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home.

The physician in question is being tested, though it will take at least 24 hours to receive the test results.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare president and CEO Janice Kaffer said eight patients have come into contact with the physician, adding that all eight patients have been informed.

Kaffer said the physician returned on the weekend from a cruise ship in the Caribbean. They came to work on Monday, with symptoms becoming worse on Thursday.

"This is a time for calm, this is not a time for panic," Kaffer said.

Kaffer said her organization will implement changes to visiting hours as of 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Visitors will only be permitted from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed at Hotel-Dieu.

Watch Hotel-Dieu's media conference below:

Palliative patients in Hotel-Dieu's Emara building will be permitted two visitors.

"Those changes were planned as part of our response generally," Kaffer said.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the disease also known as COVID-19 in the Windsor-Essex region.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that there were 17 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, bringing the province's total to 59.

As per the World Health Organization's Thursday situation report, there are currently more than 125,000 confirmed cases across 118 countries, territories and areas.

More to come.