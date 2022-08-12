Windsor Fire's Hot Summer Nights make a splash at local parks

Fire prevention staff help out at the event and educate people on safety tips.

Windsor Fire's Hot Summer Nights are not just a cool way to keep cool, they're also a chance to learn about fire safety.

Every Thursday evening, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Windsor Fire and Rescue Services fire prevention staff host truck tours, power up a sprinkler, hand out food and share safety tips with families.

"It's been a couple years also that we haven't been out in the public educating anybody and it's really important that we get back out there and the turn out's been great," said Windsor Fire public education officer Bridget Chippett.

"It's great to be somewhere and people actually come with their fire safety questions that we can answer for them too."

Chippett said they make sure to remind people to test their smoke alarms every month and change their batteries twice a year. She said they also make sure people know that it's the law to have a carbon monoxide detector in their homes.

The fire service has only three Hot Summer Night events left for the summer, with its last one taking place Sept. 1 at Remington Booster Park.