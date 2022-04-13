Windsor-Essex health officials warn of pressures on system, capacity concerns

Health officials in Windsor-Essex are warning that the system is under strain.

Hospitals are experiencing "significant bed capacity concerns" due to an uptick in patients with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, according to a Wednesday media release from Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS.

"Although emergency cases are always attended to rapidly and receive immediate medical treatment, patients should expect that wait times and treatment for any ailments other than emergencies will be much longer than usual," the officials said.

"Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual."

They are asking the public to preserve capacity in the system by avoiding going to the emergency room for non-emergency care, and instead use their family doctor or medical clinic.

Currently there are 54 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Windsor-Essex. Last week, officials at Windsor Regional Hospital said they were anticipating a surge in patients due to the sixth wave of the pandemic.

"We're not in crisis mode, but it's not tracking in the right direction," WRH president and CEO David Musyj said on Thursday.