New
Honda to recall around 1M vehicles with dangerous air bags
Honda will be recalling about 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver's air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.
About 84,000 vehicles are involved in Canada
Honda will be recalling about one million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver's air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.
Documents posted Monday by Canadian safety regulators show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. The models are from as old as 2001 and as recent as 2010.
Canadian documents say about 84,000 vehicles are involved and that number is usually over 10 times higher in the United States.
Honda wouldn't comment Monday, and a message was left for the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking comment after business hours.
Owners will be told to take their vehicles to dealers to have the inflator replaced.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.