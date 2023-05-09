Retired Windsor, Ont., police Staff Sgt. Maureen Rudall says it's been eight years since she experienced homophobia at the hands of a high-ranking city fire official. And her case is still making its way through the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO).

During a private meeting among Windsor Fire and Rescue Services employees back in 2015, Andrea DeJong, a Windsor fire deputy chief at the time, used the word "dyke" to describe Rudall, who was the first openly gay Windsor police officer.

"It was really awful," said Rudall, recalling how she felt when she heard about this.

Some fire employees who heard the comments subsequently informed Rudall.

She says she'd never met DeJong at that point. The two women did communicate via email since because both police and fire offer educational programming at the Safety Village.

Rudall says in her human rights complaint that DeJong also made "many belittling comments, degrading comments" about her sexuality, her stature and her wife at the time.

Watch Maureen Rudall talk about how she reacted to the comment:

Retired Staff Sgt. Maureen Rudall opens up for the first time about being subjected to a homophobic slur by a high-ranking fire official Duration 1:23 Maureen Rudall, a retired Windsor police Staff Sgt. and the first openly gay officer, speaks publicly for the first time about Andrea DeJong, former Windsor fire deputy chief, referring to her as a homophobic slur.

"I was shocked that it was the deputy of fire that would make a comment like that. I really was in disbelief. I thought this can't be, not in this day and age that someone in that position of authority would use those kind of comments."

The city conducted its own investigation after Rudall filed a complaint. But Rudall says she wasn't satisfied with how it was handled or the recommendations released in 2016.

As a consequence for the slur, DeJong was suspended for two weeks, and sent Rudall an apology letter. There was also a suggestion that DeJong get sensitivity training.

In the subsequent apology letter, which Rudall shared with CBC News, DeJong said "whether you're aware of this or not, many of my closest friends are lesbians and in our normal interchanges the term 'dyke' is frequently used."

"I am sorry about that, as it was never my intention to insult anybody," DeJong said in that letter.

"I was angry at the letter that was sent to me that basically only said I'm sorry you were offended," said Rudall.

"There's no way that sensitivity training at that level of an administration is appropriate. If you don't get it by then, there's not much hope for you to get it."

DeJong left the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services in 2021 and now works as a deputy fire chief in St. Catharines. She hasn't responded to requests for a comment from CBC News.

Listen to an audio recording, taken during the city's investigation, of Andrea DeJong explaining her use of the slur:

Former Windsor deputy fire chief explains why she used a homophobic slur to describe a Windsor police officer Duration 0:43 During an interview with a city investigator in 2016, former deputy fire chief Andrea DeJong explains why she used a homophobic slur to describe a Windsor police officer

The City of Windsor's investigator also interviewed Bruce Montone, Windsor fire chief at the time. Montone is currently the fire chief in Amherstburg.

When referencing Rudall's career as a police officer and a woman rising the ranks in a male-dominated sector, Montone says "she probably has thicker skin than what's being portrayed."

"This can't be the worst that she's ever been exposed to ... and so this seems frankly, perhaps, a little out of proportion for what they've been exposed to and that's all I'm saying," Montone said during the city investigation.

Andrea DeJong was a deputy chief at Windsor fire up until 2021 and now holds the same rank at the fire department in St. Catharines. (Jason Viau/CBC)

He declined to comment on his remarks, saying it would be inappropriate with the case still before the HRTO. Instead, Montone directed CBC News to the city, as that was his employer at the time.

Listen to an audio recording taken during the city's investigation of Bruce Montone what he thought about Maureen Rudall's complaint:

Former Windsor fire chief reacts to homophobic slur during 2016 investigation Duration 1:23 Former Windsor fire chief Bruce Montone, who's now Amherstburg's fire chief, said Maureen Rudall 'probably has thicker skin than what's being portrayed' when referencing her time as a female police officer.

A city spokesperson said they don't comment on personnel issues, adding "we do have robust investigation procedures and we are committed to a respectful workplace."

Ultimately, Rudall says, she wanted her complaint investigated by someone at a higher rank than DeJong or by an external agency.

"I became a police officer because I wanted justice. I wanted people to be held accountable. This is the farthest thing from being held accountable."

Bruce Montone was the Windsor fire chief at the time of this incident and now works as Amherstburg's fire chief. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Rudall says she wanted a sincere apology, admission of wrongdoing, and transparency and accountability.

She subsequently filed a complaint with the HRTO in 2016, which is a provincial body that looks into allegations of discrimination or harassment.

Considering it's been eight years since the incident happened, and there's no end in sight for her HRTO complaint, Rudall also says she now plans to seek monetary compensation for what she's endured.

Rudall has represented herself through the process.

In March, mediation was unsuccessful. Rudall says she's been told a trial date is two or three years away.

The HRTO tells CBC News its "service standard" is to have cases resolved within 18 months. However, there are currently 5,000 cases that have been open for longer than 18 months.

Massive backlog of Ontario human rights cases

"The HRTO acknowledges it has experienced challenges with delays and backlogs. The HRTO continues to undertake initiatives that are aimed at backlog reduction and has seen some positive results in 2023," said Janet Deline, spokesperson for Tribunals Ontario.

Rudall retired in January 2018, spent nearly 34 years as a Windsor police officer, and received the exemplary service medal from the Governor General of Canada. She says the human rights case isn't something she wants "hanging over her head" in retirement, wasn't how she wanted her career to end.

"But I made a commitment to the fire personnel who came forward to do the right thing, that I would follow this through and I'm going to," said Rudall. "As a female in policing, and having to go through the things I did, especially as a gay officer, I'm not going to let this go."

"The only reason I'm doing it is because it's the right thing to do."