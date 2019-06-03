Skip to Main Content
Police name 63-year-old homicide victim
Windsor

Windsor police have released the name of a 63-year-old they believed was murdered last Saturday. 

Police were called to an apartment building on Wellington Avenue on May 25, 2019. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Gerardine Butterfield, who lived alone in an apartment on Wellington Avenue, was found dead May 25 around 7:30 p.m. 

Investigators are trying to "piece together" her activities during the days leading up to the discovery of her body. 

An autopsy classified the investigation as a homicide. 

Police have not identified any suspects. 

