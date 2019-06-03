Police name 63-year-old homicide victim

Windsor police have released the name of a 63-year-old they believed was murdered last Saturday.

Gerardine Butterfield, who lived alone in an apartment on Wellington Avenue, was found dead May 25 around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators are trying to "piece together" her activities during the days leading up to the discovery of her body.

An autopsy classified the investigation as a homicide.

Police have not identified any suspects.