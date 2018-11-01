Skip to Main Content
25-year-old dead after family argument turns fatal, police say
The case was classified as a homicide after the victim was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his stab wounds.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man. (CBC File photo)

A 25-year-old Windsor man is dead after a family argument turned fatal, police say.

Officers were dispatched to Giles Boulevard East near Windsor Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say several witnesses were gathered around the victim who was suffering from stab wounds. The case has been classified as a homicide after the victim was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. 

About one hour later, officers went to a home on Church Street near Tecumseh Road West and arrested a 19-year-old man without incident.

Investigators say the suspect and victim were related and that the incident began as a family argument.

Windsor police say there is no threat to public safety.

