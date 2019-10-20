Windsor man charged in weekend stabbing

Windsor police have arrested and charged one suspect who was allegedly involved in the stabbing death of a Windsor man Saturday.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Mustafa Al-Qaysi, and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Al-Qaysi was found on Oct. 20 at approximately 2:30 p.m., travelling near Wyandotte Street E. and Marentette Avenue.

Police are still working to identify two individuals who fled the scence, but were captured on surveillance footage.

According to a surveillance photo shared by Windsor police, one suspect was seen wearing a grey hooded sweater with a black Roots logo of a beaver on the front of the sweater, as well as grey jogging pants and white running shoes.

Windsor police are still working to identify the two individuals in this photo. (Windsor Police Service)

The other suspect was seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants, black flip-flops with white on top along with black socks.

It's not clear if Al-Qaysi is one of the two people in the photo.

Timeline of events

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man with an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to hospital, but later died.

Two unidentified suspects fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

Police said the incident was not random in nature.

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating and seeking information related to the incident.