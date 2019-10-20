Homicide investigation has Windsor police searching for 2 suspects

Windsor police say a man has died after being stabbed this weekend.

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man with an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to hospital, but later died.

Two suspects fled the area on foot before officers arrived. Police say the suspects are still outstanding.

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating and seeking information related to the incident.