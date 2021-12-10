Windsor man charged with 1st-degree murder unfit to stand trial in 'rare' jury decision process

A Windsor man charged with first degree murder was found unfit to stand trial by a jury, in a "very rare" court process, according to the suspect's lawyer.

Raheem Washington, 28, was charged with first degree murder and confinement in a 2018 homicide, along with Lamar Day. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Windsor, was found by police with "obvious signs of trauma" at the Dr. Roy Perry Apartments in downtown Windsor.

In his 20 years as a lawyer, Washington's lawyer Daniel Topp said this was the first time he was part of a trial where the jury decides whether the suspect is fit.

He said this happened in this case because it is a murder trial and the "only person who can determine fitness is a jury."

During the court proceeding Thursday, Topp said "there was evidence called" and presented to the jury on the suspect's fitness.

"It's very difficult. Because my client's been found unfit, meaning he doesn't understand the court process, so there's no happy ending here. He's been remanded to the Ontario [Mental Health] Review Board and the review board will decide what to do next," said Topp.

"He's unable to instruct his council, or meaningfully participate in the court proceeding," said Topp, who was appointed by the court to be Washington's lawyer two weeks ago.

In 45 days, Topp said the review board will determine if Washington is deemed fit for a trial.

"If he's fit to stand trial, at some point in the future he will return and have to face the trail, otherwise he will be left back in front of the review board and they will have to determine what to do with him next"

Meanwhile, Day was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in February 2020.

For now, Washington is being held at the Southwest Detention Centre.

A publication ban surrounding both cases prevents media from reporting on the victim's identity, and the court proceedings.