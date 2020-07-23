Music video series draws attention to youth homelessness in Windsor

The former director of the Windsor Youth Centre (WYC) has produced a series of videos that shines a light on the plight of youth homelessness.

"People who are homeless or living with addiction are in constant pain," said Tamara Kowalska. "And they are often left to their own defences to deal with that pain. That's not the kind of world I want to live in."

That's why she started the project, called No Cash or Alcohol on Premises. It's a reference to signs in bars and restaurants which have closed due to the pandemic. The signs are intended to discourage break-ins.

Kowalska says the pandemic has made life more difficult for youth that struggle with homelessness, especially those who found work in the arts. It's now harder for them to find a place of refuge or employment.

"The venues that used to be filled with audiences and artists, and that used to help subsidize an artist's life are now pretty much empty," said Kowalska, who shot the videos in the Phog Lounge without a live audience. The sign, No Cash or Alcohol on Premises, is displayed on the bar's door.

The series of 10 videos are part of a project called No Cash or Alcohol on Premises. It includes poetry with guitar accompaniment. 0:53

The series of 10 videos feature Kowalska performing poetry she wrote with guitar accompaniment. The poetry is inspired by real-life interactions she has had with homeless youth.

"I heard again, and again, and again people saying that they didn't feel as if anyone was listening. Like really listening to them, you know? And so I tried to do that," said Kowalska.

In order to help spread the message, Kowalska teamed up with two guitarists, Darcy Shannon and Ryan Thompson, who used to attend the WYC when they were homeless.

As a band, they now call themselves Cheque Day — a reference to the one day a month when people on assistance get paid.

Trauma underlies mental health, homelessness

"The underlying cause of any sort of mental health condition or probably any sort of homeless situation as well any addiction is trauma," said Kowalska.

It's something Shannon understands first-hand.

"What started out as good old youthful energy kind of spiraled out of control," said Shannon, describing his two years of homelessness.

When asked what homeless people want everyone to understand Shannon responds that "they don't want to be there either."

Dylon Rabidoux filled in on guitar during the filming and composed the music for one of the pieces.

"It's unusual to find a project that discusses difficult topics done by people who actually know what they are talking about, and that's what I liked about this project," he said.

The first five videos, which were made possible through a $2,200 grant from the City of Windsor, are now available online. The rest will drop in August.