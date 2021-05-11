Families concerned about used needles in playground near Windsor Water World

Families living around Windsor Water World are worried about discarded needles near the playground in Fred Thomas Park and are asking the city to step up safety measures.

William Littlejohns, who brings his children to the playground, said he's been finding more syringes since Water World opened last May as a centre to help people experiencing homelessness.

The Housing Homelessness Help Hub provides services such as mental health and addictions counselling with various professionals.

On Tuesday, Littlejohns found caps from needles in two different parts of the park near where his son was playing.

"I've talked to the children about finding any needles. They've told me yes," Littlejohns said. "The one kid that lives [near] here has found them underneath his window."

Hamza Mustafa, who lives a few blocks away on Louis Avenue, won't let his sisters play in the park because of the drug use.

"Most of the times when I walk through here I've seen them drop knives, drop baggies, drop syringes and I've seen it with my own eyes sell it to each other," said Mustafa.

Additional sharp box coming

Debbie Cercone, the executive director of housing and children's services with the City of Windsor, said there has always been security at the centre but lately it has been stepped up.

"[It's] on a 24-hour, seven days a week basis," Cercone said. "And if there are issues, security or staff will go out and talk with the individuals."

The city has two needle drop boxes in the neighbourhood and is looking for a place to put one closer to Fred Thomas Park. Cercone could not say when it would be installed.

The city is looking for a good spot to put one of these needle drop boxes near Windsor Water World. These two are located in a courtyard in the Glengarry neighbourhood. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Christine Wilson-Furlonger, the executive director at Street Help, says people experiencing homelessness should not be blamed.

"They're not all addicts," said Wilson-Furlonger. "We don't have enough programs for them."

She said police should patrol the area more often with the goal of stopping the drug dealing.

Littlejohns said the issues have improved since the city stepped up security but he'd like to see more of a presence during the day when he's out with his kids.

He's also doubtful a needle drop box will be the solution, noting the city should have considered the proximity to the playground when it first chose Windsor Water World as the location for the help centre.